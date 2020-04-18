|
|
John (Jack) Graham April 17, 1926 - April 14, 2020 Our beloved patriarch passed away in the early morning from congestive heart failure and old age after a long decline of nearly two years. His family was at his bedside at the Rossmoor House. He died three days short of his 94th birthday. Jack was born in Memphis, TN, the first of four children of John Mark Graham Sr. and Eleanor Ball Evans. He was followed by Betty, Robert and Jayne. In his youth, music and playing the trombone were favorite interests. He went to school in Carrizo Springs and Uvalde, TX. He graduated from Regan High School in Houston and received a degree in electrical engineering from the University of Texas in Austin. During WWII Jack served in the Navy stationed in San Francisco, teaching about radar systems. Jack met Helen Powell, his future wife, at the San Antonio Unitarian Church. They had four children John, Charles, Kathy, and Martha and one grandchild, Mariel. Their early married life was in San Antonio before moving to California when Jack went to work for McDonnell Douglas as an electrical engineer. The family settled in the Lakewood Village area of Long Beach. During his 45 years at McDonnell Douglas, he was proudest of his work with TCAS (traffic collision avoidance system) which is still the standard used today. TCAS has saved many lives by helping commercial pilots avert disaster. Jack was chairman of the TCAS International Committee and frequently flew to Washington DC to develop the TCAS launch. Jack had many interests including classical guitar, travel domestic and international, bird watching, and mountain climbing. Moving to Southern California to work for Douglas Aircraft brought him close to the Sierra Nevada mountains where he could pursue his dream of climbing the Sierras. He ascended many 14,000 foot peaks including Mt. Whitney and Mt. Shasta. Jack was active in the Sierra Club and was a popular instructor for their Basic Mountaineering Training Courses. Very important to Jack was his long involvement in the Unitarian Universalist Church. Active in social justice causes, Jack received an NAACP lifetime achievement award and he and Helen were the first recipients of the Jack and Helen Graham Social Justice Award given by their church in 2005. Jack was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 60 years, Helen in 2005; his sister Betty and by his daughter Kathy (who passed away in 2007). He is survived by his sons John (Maria), Charlie (Belinda) and his daughter Martha (Dan, granddaughter Mariel), his younger brother Robert Graham, sister Jayne Sullivan and a multitude of loving in-laws, nephews, nieces and extended family. He will be greatly missed and always remembered by so many people who were touched by his kindness.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Apr. 18, 2020