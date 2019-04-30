|
April 3, 1930 - April 22, 2019 John "Jack" Grobaty, Jr., 89, passed away peacefully on April 22, 2019. Born to Rose and Dick Grobaty on April 3, 1930, Jack grew up in Los Angeles, California where he attended both Dorsey and Loyola High Schools. Jack joined the United States Army and selflessly served his country with distinction during the Korean War. Upon returning from the war, Jack met and ultimately married his beloved Mary in 1957. Soon thereafter, they moved to Downey to raise a family and remained there for the next sixty years. During this time, Jack worked as a stockbroker for Mitchum, Jones & Templeton for over twenty years, and ultimately retired in 1995 as an executive in the Wells Fargo trust department in Long Beach. Jack is survived by his two children Margaret and Michael, his daughter in-law Jeanette, son-in-law Todd, and his four grandchildren Andrew, Molly, Timothy, and Lauren. Known for his great sense of humor and dedication to his family and community, Jack was an active member of and usher at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, a Downey Little League coach, a volunteer in the elementary school classrooms of all his grandchildren, and a disaster volunteer for the American Red Cross. Jack will be remembered as a kind and gentle man, and an incredible husband, father, and grandpa. His kindness and legendary sense of humor enhanced the lives of everyone who knew him. He will be sorely missed by all, but his loved ones are comforted by the fact he is now residing in heaven with his beloved wife Mary. Religious services will be held for Jack Grobaty on May 3, 2019 commencing at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Downey, California. McAulay & Wallace Mortuary 714-525-4721
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Apr. 30, 2019