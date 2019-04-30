Home

POWERED BY

Services
McAulay & Wallace Mortuary - Fullerton
902 N. Harbor Blvd.
Fullerton, CA 92832
(714) 525-4721
Resources
More Obituaries for John Grobaty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John "Jack" Grobaty Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John "Jack" Grobaty Jr. Obituary
April 3, 1930 - April 22, 2019 John "Jack" Grobaty, Jr., 89, passed away peacefully on April 22, 2019. Born to Rose and Dick Grobaty on April 3, 1930, Jack grew up in Los Angeles, California where he attended both Dorsey and Loyola High Schools. Jack joined the United States Army and selflessly served his country with distinction during the Korean War. Upon returning from the war, Jack met and ultimately married his beloved Mary in 1957. Soon thereafter, they moved to Downey to raise a family and remained there for the next sixty years. During this time, Jack worked as a stockbroker for Mitchum, Jones & Templeton for over twenty years, and ultimately retired in 1995 as an executive in the Wells Fargo trust department in Long Beach. Jack is survived by his two children Margaret and Michael, his daughter in-law Jeanette, son-in-law Todd, and his four grandchildren Andrew, Molly, Timothy, and Lauren. Known for his great sense of humor and dedication to his family and community, Jack was an active member of and usher at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, a Downey Little League coach, a volunteer in the elementary school classrooms of all his grandchildren, and a disaster volunteer for the American Red Cross. Jack will be remembered as a kind and gentle man, and an incredible husband, father, and grandpa. His kindness and legendary sense of humor enhanced the lives of everyone who knew him. He will be sorely missed by all, but his loved ones are comforted by the fact he is now residing in heaven with his beloved wife Mary. Religious services will be held for Jack Grobaty on May 3, 2019 commencing at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Downey, California. McAulay & Wallace Mortuary 714-525-4721
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McAulay & Wallace Mortuary - Fullerton
Download Now