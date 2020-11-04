October 27, 1921 - October 28, 2020 Dr. Jack Holiday lived a full and happy life ending at his home in La Quinta, CA, on the day after his 99th Birthday. Jack's devoted and loving wife, Betty, "his best friend" predeceased him in 2008. Together they ran his dental practice in Santa Ana for 18 years. Jack was an engineer graduate of Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago, and subsequently ran a power plant in Long Beach. Attending USC Dental School at age 36, from 1960 to 1964, Jack was the oldest student. Classmates say he was a "terrific student", known to be ambidextrous, a dental practice advantage. He belonged to Delta Sigma Delta Dental Fraternity. Sailing was Jack's passion. He campaigned his "Aquarius" sailboats to many victories during 30 years of yacht racing, particularly Mexican races from Long Beach to Ensenada, Mazatlan, Puerta Vallarta, and La Paz. He and Betty were long time members of Long Beach Yacht Club, and Betty was always his first mate. Jack was predeceased by his brother, Robert Holiday of WI; and his sister, Elizabeth Boggus of AR. He is survived by his brother, David C. Holiday of Palm Desert; and nephews, Marc B. and Patrick R. Holiday of WI, Robert R. Holiday of CA, Dale Boggus of MO, Roger Drolsum of MN; and niece, Colleen Boggus of AR. Dr. Holiday was upbeat, young at heart, enthusiastic; a gentleman and a sailor. He will be missed by all who knew him. Interment will be in the family plot at Riverside's Olivewood Memorial Park and his ashes will be spread at sea in Long Beach. Thanks to the Visiting Angels for years of compassionate care of Jack during his dotage. Thankfully, he did not die of Covid19, but simply old age.





