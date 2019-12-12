|
|
John "Jack" Henry, 61 March 5, 1958 - November 30, 2019 John Henry was born in Chicago in 1958. He lived in Hudson Lake, Indiana from 1977 thru 1984. He then moved to Long Beach, California, where he was a decorated Orange County Fire Fighter, retiring in 2009. Jack was an accomplished artist, writer, photographer, philosopher and teacher. He was an amazing self-taught cook. He had an appreciation for restoring old cars, the favorites being his Studebaker and Mercedes. Loving all things oceanic, Jack manned the helm of his own sailboats "The Fourth Amendment" & "The Thistle Down" on the Pacific Ocean. Jack came home to be with his family in October of this year. He passed away at his new home in Hudson Lake on November 30, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Brian & Lois Ann Henry; sister, Jan Abell and brother, David Henry. He is survived by his aunt, Caroline Jacobsen; his sister, Joy Henry & husband Robert Herrold; nephew, Nicholas John Henry; nieces, Lisa Marie Jobbe and Dina Terese Jobbe; great nieces & nephews Randi, Joshua, Sierra and Blake; great-great nieces Sylvia Rose & Alayna Celine. As a member of The Neptune Society: Jack's ashes will be scattered in the Pacific Ocean. Per his wishes, there will be no services. The family will host A Celebration of Life in the spring. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Dec. 12, 2019