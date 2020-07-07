1/1
John Martoni
May 3, 1938 - June 30, 2020 John "Jiboot" Martoni, 82, passed away on June 30, 2020. He was born on May 3, 1938 in Pittsburgh, PA. He was a legend in Swissvale, the small town he grew up in. He was the original "Fonzie", there are so many stories about the wild and crazy things he did in his youth, like trading a car for a pet monkey. He had a passion for old cars, he bought, sold and traded too many to count. At the age of 23, he enlisted in the Army and served in the Presidential Honor Guard. He moved to California in 1965 and began a 37 year career at Farmer John's. He started as a hog pusher and worked his way up to head of Operating Engineers and never missed a day of work. After retiring from Farmer John's, he worked at the Port of Long Beach for 8 years. He enjoyed watching his grandsons play baseball, his dinner trips to Hometown Buffet and driving around listening to Oldies. He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, John and Virginia (Caputo) Martoni; son, Michael; former wife, Pat; and brother, Charles. He is survived by his loving children, John and Lori (Steve) Murphy; grandsons, Sean and Christopher; sister, Phyllis (Jake) Friend and nieces, nephews, and cousins.


Published in Press-Telegram on Jul. 7, 2020.
