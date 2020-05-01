John was born in Fall River, MA, the first of five sons to John and Victoria McGovern. He graduated from Monsr James Coyle H.S.before joining the Navy in 1951. He served during the Korean conflict on the USS Wasp.CVA-18. He was an aviation machinist mate assigned to the captain's plane, making a world Cruise, and later was attached to a photographic Squadron filming the Hawaiian Islands at high altitude for mapping purposes. He was very proud of his Navy service.



After discharge he attended IIT in Chicago, where he met and married his wife Lois in 1958. Their first home was in Des Plaines. While living there John and 2 friends undertook the total restoration of a vintage 1947 Stinson Voyager. With the help of an AMT, it was a complete rebuild from the engine to new fabric on the body and a snazzy paint job. He enjoyed flying locally, thru the Midwest and as far East as New England. John had an interesting life and varied career. After graduation from IIT his first job was with Cardox Corp that made fire protection systems for different applications. He worked on coal mining safety and was involved in the design of a fire protection system for the Yale rare book Library. A new path took him to CT to Electric Boat Div. of General Dynamics to work on the Sturgeon 637 class fast attack nuclear submarine. This job took him around the world to various sub bases on "ship checks", to inspect upgrades and revisions to different sub piping systems. While in CT he enjoyed his boat and fishing at "the race" for flounder and blues. During his tenure at EB he was sent on loan to Mare Island Naval Shipyard in Vallejo for two years and within that time frame he was also sent on loan to Pearl Harbor.



While in CA aside from taking advantage of all to see and do, a hi-lite had to be when he bought his beloved 52 MG TD. In later years he would restore the car and enjoy car shows and many trophies. After a year back in CT, the draw to CA was strong and they would return, he working for Litton ship systems on the LHA " Landing Helicopter Assault" ship, also doing sub contract work for Hughes and the Long Beach Navy Shipyard. His next venture was at Bechtel Engineering where he worked on the containment bldg. of the San Onofre Nuclear Power Plant. In between and along the way he obtained his general contractors license and partnered in a real estate development company. He went on to retire from Long Beach City College as Special Projects Mgr. (never taking a sick day)



After retiring and never having been one to remain idle, he worked for a few years for the CA DSA as an inspector for various school systems. He enjoyed his car and car shows, cruising, camping at the beach, vintage trailer rallies, day-tripping and his Coffee Shop buds. He never met a stranger and was a friend to everyone. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him especially best friends scattered across the US from Long Beach to New England.



He is survived by his wife, Lois; daughter, Anjie; sister-in-law Pat/Paul (deceased) Brothers Donald/ Sue, Kenny/Dottie Robert/Sharlene, cousins and many nieces and nephews in MA & RI. Also Don/Deb, Ron/ Linda Carpenter, nieces and nephews in Ohio. He was preceded in death by son David.



Service on hold at this time.

Published in Press-Telegram on May 1, 2020.