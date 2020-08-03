John Mielke

September 11th, 1932 - July 13th, 2020 John J. Mielke, 87, passed away peacefully in Seal Beach, California. He is survived by his wife Beverly Mielke. Children, Kendall Geiger, Darrin Martin, son-in-law Mark Geiger, and daughter-in-law Janelyn Martin. His three grandchildren, Makenna Geiger, Delaney Geiger, and Matthew Cazas also survive him. Born in 1932 in Minnesota, John moved to California in 1956. John and Beverly Mielke married in 1983, they were married for 36 years. John spent his time sailing, dancing, and playing darts. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store