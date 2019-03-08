|
|
Mr. John Raymond Morales, born on June 11, 1922 in Los Angeles, California, passed away at age 96 on February 25, 2019 in Seal Beach, California. John served in the Marine Corps in World War II from 1942 to 1946, and then in the Marine Corps Reserve from 1946 to 1950, returning to the Marine Corps during the Korean War from 1950 to 1951. He and his late wife Rose Hilda Morales raised their family of two children in Long Beach. In civilian life he was a design engineer in the aerospace industry of Southern California, and loved radio-controlled model airplanes, golfing and travel with his wife. He was preceded in death by his son, John Joseph Morales. He will be deeply missed by his daughter, Diana Morales Wade; grandchildren, Shane and his wife Amy Wade, and Kyrstie Wade; and great-grandchildren, Ellington, Harrison and Everette Wade. Those who wish may donate in John's name to AmericanBrainFoundation.org. Family and friends are welcome to attend the visitation on Monday, March 11 from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. at Miller-Jones Mortuary, 23618 Sunnymead Boulevard, Moreno Valley, California, 92553, followed by his funeral service from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m. in the mortuary chapel, and committal at 1:15 p.m. at Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside, California, 92518. Please sign the guestbook at presstelegram.com.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Mar. 8, 2019