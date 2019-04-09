|
October 25th 1939 - March 18th 2019 John Michael Semonovich, age 79, passed away at the Windsor Convalescent Center, Long Beach, CA, on Monday, March 18, 2019. He was born October 25th, 1939, to Mary I (Babich) and Vincent Semonovich. Although he was born in Pennsylvania, John lived most of his young life in the Cleveland area of Ohio. When John was a teenager he attended classes at the Cleveland Institute of Art. In 1955 he moved to Maple Heights, Ohio. After graduating high school he received a scholarship to attend the Cooper School of Art. He started his career at American Greetings and Allied Advertising Agency. After moving to New York he began designing toys for Ideal Toy and Mego Toys. Later, moving to Los Angeles he worked for Mattel, Paramount and Hanna Barbera. He met many celebrities and artists including Jim Henson, Bob Baker and Ward Kimball. John was an amazing artist and enjoyed sculpting, drawing, and painting. He also enjoyed visiting museums, theater, discussing film and television, and good conversation. John was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his sister MaryAnn (Semonovich) Janusek, nephew Brian Janusek, and numerous cousins.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Apr. 9, 2019