25 June 1936 - 23 December 2019 John Clifford Wavell passed away peacefully in his sleep on December 23rd at the young age of 83. He lived a life filled with adventure, travel, good friends, and no regrets. He will be missed deeply by all whose lives he touched. John is survived by his daughter, Wendy, his two sons Jonathan and Chad, and his loving wife and best friend, Kathy. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held on January 10th at the Long Beach Yacht Club from 11 until 3. All are welcome to join us and raise a toast to this beloved, remarkable man. In lieu of flowers, we suggest donations in his name to a , or to his preferred organization, Children Today. Long Beach Yacht Club 6201 Appian Way, Long Beach, CA 90803
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Jan. 3, 2020
