Joseph (Joe) Newman Jr.

Joseph (Joe) Newman Jr. Obituary
Joseph (Joe) Newman, Jr. Joseph (Joe) Newman, Jr, 89 of Long Beach, California, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Born February 1, 1930 in San Diego, California, he was the son of the late Joseph Newman, Sr and Emelita Vicente Walsh. Joseph (Joe) is a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and played baseball for Humboldt State University. He received a Certificate of Service, from honorably serving on Active Duty, in the Army of the United States. Joseph (Joe) retired from working as an Undergroud Engineer for more than 30+ years. He is survived by his one son Jeffry Thomas Newman and wife Pamela; and two daughters, Cathi Denise Mahaffey and Keli Newman Turner; 6 grandchildren, Michael, Charlotte, Max, Cody, Lauren and Taylor, and 7 great grandchildren, Nicholas, Jonah, Brooklyn, Savannah, Alexandria, Jeffry and Harbor. Memorial services wll be conducted at 2:00, Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Church of Our Fathers, Forest Lawn Cypress, 4471 Lincoln Ave, Cypress, CA 90630. Graveside services immediately following the Memorial service.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Feb. 7, 2020
