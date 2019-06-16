Josephine Ann Gordon, nee Hathaway, 90, passed away on June 4, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was an original owner and lived for 65 years in the Plaza area of Long Beach, California. She was predeceased by her husband, James. Jo was a special person who radiated joy and kindness. She always had a smile on her face and found something to like in everyone she met. Just being around her made you feel better. She enjoyed working the daily crossword puzzles, reading mysteries and biographies, and lunching with her college sorority sisters. Jo absolutely loved dessert. Josephine will be sorely missed by her family: her daughter Lynda; her son, Andy and his wife, Cindy, her daughter, Karen, her granddaughter, Alexandra and her husband, Bobby, her great grandson, Hunter, and her niece, Caryl Ann and her wife Evelyn. Services are private. Donations can be made to Best Friends Animal Society. Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary