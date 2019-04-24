|
|
Joyce Earnestyne Gregory passed away on April 13, 2019 surrounded by her loving and devoted family. Visitation will take place on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 1-6pm at the Long Beach Colonial Mortuary, 638 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. Funeral Service will be held 11:00am Friday, April 26, 2019 at the Christ Second Baptist Church, 1471 Martin Luther King, Jr. Ave., Long Beach, CA. Interment will follow at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park,Long Beach,CA. Long Beach Colonial Mortuary (562) 436-1601
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Apr. 24, 2019