Joyce Holloway McKelvy Osborn died on January 23, 2020, at age 93, in Long Beach, CA She was born June 7, 1926 in Long Beach. Joyce was one two children born to Samuel S. Holloway and Doris D. Holloway. Joyce and her younger brother, Samuel C. Holloway, grew up at 4215 E. Broadway in the land of sunshine, orange trees, and open fields. Joyce earned a BA degree from UCLA in 1949, and a Master in Education Degree in 1956 from California State University, Long Beach. In 1957, she married Roy Jenkins McKelvy, a Compton elementary school principal, and the father of their two girls, Carol and Mary McKelvy. Roy died in 2003. After graduating from UCLA, Joyce began teaching in Long Beach elementary school where she amassed an impressive record of achievements, that included becoming a Miller-Unruh Reading Specialist. In 2009, Delta Kappa Gamma, the national teachers society honored her for "35 years of dedicated academic service". In 1996, Joyce married Melvin Nelson Osborn, a Lockheed Martin engineer, who shared Joyce's penchant for learning and travel. Melvin died in 2010. Joyce was a dynamic, intelligent, loving woman from a pioneering family who served the Long Beach community throughout her life. Endowed with a joyful, loving heart, we will always remember Joyce for the mystery, extraordinary beauty and strength of her unforgettable spirit. Joyce is survived by her two daughters, Carol and Mary McKelvy, and her beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. Services for Joyce were held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memorial-Park, 1500 East San Antonio Drive, Long Beach, California 90807
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Feb. 11, 2020