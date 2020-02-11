Press-Telegram Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forest Lawn - Long Beach
1500 East San Antonio Drive
Long Beach, CA 90807
800-204-3131
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce McKelvy Osborn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Holloway McKelvy Osborn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Holloway McKelvy Osborn Obituary
Joyce Holloway McKelvy Osborn died on January 23, 2020, at age 93, in Long Beach, CA She was born June 7, 1926 in Long Beach. Joyce was one two children born to Samuel S. Holloway and Doris D. Holloway. Joyce and her younger brother, Samuel C. Holloway, grew up at 4215 E. Broadway in the land of sunshine, orange trees, and open fields. Joyce earned a BA degree from UCLA in 1949, and a Master in Education Degree in 1956 from California State University, Long Beach. In 1957, she married Roy Jenkins McKelvy, a Compton elementary school principal, and the father of their two girls, Carol and Mary McKelvy. Roy died in 2003. After graduating from UCLA, Joyce began teaching in Long Beach elementary school where she amassed an impressive record of achievements, that included becoming a Miller-Unruh Reading Specialist. In 2009, Delta Kappa Gamma, the national teachers society honored her for "35 years of dedicated academic service". In 1996, Joyce married Melvin Nelson Osborn, a Lockheed Martin engineer, who shared Joyce's penchant for learning and travel. Melvin died in 2010. Joyce was a dynamic, intelligent, loving woman from a pioneering family who served the Long Beach community throughout her life. Endowed with a joyful, loving heart, we will always remember Joyce for the mystery, extraordinary beauty and strength of her unforgettable spirit. Joyce is survived by her two daughters, Carol and Mary McKelvy, and her beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. Services for Joyce were held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memorial-Park, 1500 East San Antonio Drive, Long Beach, California 90807
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Forest Lawn - Long Beach
Download Now