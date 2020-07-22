Judy Dianne Plunkett (76) passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 16, 2020 in Long Beach, CA with her family by her side.



Judy was born in Long Beach, CA on March 1, 1944, to Stanley and Evelyn White. The eldest of four children, she attended Millikan High School in Long Beach, CA where she played competitive tennis. Judy later attended Long Beach City College where she received her associate degree in Business Management.



Judy met her husband Kelly in 1967 at McDonnel Douglas and they married in 1968. They welcomed their first son, Daniel, in 1969, with the birth of David following in 1971.



Judy was a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She was a faithful friend and enjoyed meeting new people. She made sure family life included camping trips in the family travel trailer, Little Leagues Baseball games and trips to the desert to ride motorcycles. After the boys were grown, she and her husband enjoyed cross-country travel adventures. As a sports enthusiast, she and Kelly were CSULB Volleyball season ticket holders and rarely missed a game.



Before retiring in 2006, Judy worked as a Project Manager for both IBM and McDonnel Douglas. In her spare time, Judy enjoyed reading, keeping up on current events, and spending time with family and friends. She will be missed.



Judy is survived by her husband Kelly; son Daniel Plunkett; son David (Lisa-Danielle) Plunkett; sister Susan Tachka; sister Kathleen (Robert) Mendenhall; brother John (Dianne) White; step-daughter Joy Serrian; step-daughter Jill (Bernard) Makuaole; 14 step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren and a lot of nieces, nephews and cousins. Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Evelyn White.



A viewing is scheduled for Friday, July 24, 2020 from 4:00 to 5:30 PM at McKenzie Mortuary at 3843 East Anaheim Street, Long Beach, CA 90804. Due to Covid restrictions, visitors are limited to groups of 10 with Memorial services beginning at 6:00 for immediate family only. However, friends and family can stream the memorial services live via Zoom. Internment will take place on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Forest Lawn Cypress, 4471 Lincoln Ave., Cypress, CA 90630. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital.



Published in Press-Telegram on Jul. 22, 2020.