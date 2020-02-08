Press-Telegram Obituaries
All Souls Mortuary
4400 Cherry Ave
Long Beach, CA 90807
(562) 424-8601
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
All Souls Mortuary
4400 Cherry Ave
Long Beach, CA 90807
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:30 AM
All Souls Mortuary
4400 Cherry Ave
Long Beach, CA 90807
View Map
June Scaramucci


1927 - 2020
June Scaramucci Obituary
The family of June Scaramucci mourns the loss of their beloved relative. June passed away on February 2, 2020 at the age of 92. Born in Lake Lillian, Minnesota on June 13, 1927 to Lloyd and Esther Ward. She was preceded in death by her twin sister, Joyce Ward Plochere, her sister, Lucille Ward Strand, and her brother, Glen Ward. She is survived by her nieces, Glenice Ward Naslund, and Michelle Plochere and her nephews, Greg Ward, Terry Ward and Scott Ward.

June went to Catalina and applied for a job at Scari's Restaurant and although at first she was turned down, she asked again and the rest is history. She married Vince Scaramucci and together they operated the restaurant and hotel that was one of the island's favorites for decades.

June loved the island dearly and swam almost daily. June and Vince moved to Long Beach after retiring where Vince preceded June in death. She became involved in the St. Mary's Hospital Auxiliary, helping out with the auctions. It was there she met her second husband Bob Gault. Together their generosity founded the Gault Cancer Center at St. Mary's Hospital.

A Viewing will be held at 10:00am with services beginning at 11:30 on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at All Souls Morutary, 4400 Cherry Ave, Long Beach, CA
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Feb. 8, 2020
