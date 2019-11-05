|
|
November 12, 1944 - July 16, 2019 Karen Ann Gibbs passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family. Karen was born, raised, and a lifelong resident of Long Beach, California. She graduated from Lakewood High, class of 1963. Karen was an avid volunteer throughout her life. Karen was preceded in death by her cherished grandmother, Klara Gibbs, her parents, Billy and Katherine, and brothers, Karl and Lee. She is survived by her adored son Kevin, his wife Jessica, her brother Jack, her grandchildren Michael, Marie, Kiana, and Jolie, as well as many beloved extended family members. Karen's life was enriched by her many wonderful friends, some lifelong and some more recent, who were all family to her. The family would like to thank her friends and extended family for helping Karen and loving her so much, all of her health care providers, and her personal friend and doctor, Marcy Zwelling for being so dedicated to her and providing her with lots of love and excellent care. There will be a celebration of Karen's life November 9th at El Dorado Park Golf Course & Events Center from 12-4pm. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to MemorialCare Todd Cancer Institute or AbilityFirst- Long Beach Center.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Nov. 5, 2019