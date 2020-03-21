Home

Karol Jean Lemerond Obituary
May 1, 1941 - March 12, 2020 Born Karol Jean Peterson to Victor and Leona Peterson in Tilden, Nebraska, Karol was a farm girl who loved horses. Her family later moved to Omaha. When Karol made the move west with brother Bob in 1959, she was only 18, and had a baby, her first born, Mark Lemerond. She worked as a grocery checker, and later married Jack Lemerond and has lived in the same house near Emerson Elementary since the late sixties. Karol and Jack adopted a baby in 1977, Robert Dean Lemerond. Karol graduated from LBCC with AS degree in Nursing and worked 16 years at Harbor UCLA as a Registered Nurse. After retirement she spent every day with her grandson, Robert J. Lemerond and he was the light of her life. Throughout her life Karol was a devoted Christian. May God recall his servant, and may she see him, face to face. I miss you so much. I will love you always. This world will no longer get to see your sweet loving smile. Services will start at 11am on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Affordable Burial and Cremation, 6510 Cherry Ave, Long Beach, CA 90805. Please arrive by 10:30am
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Mar. 21, 2020
