September 4, 1955 - May 29th 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Kathleen Woodwards. Aka Jolly Green, Kitten and Woody. She was born on September 4, 1955 and died on May 29, 2020. She will be joined in the Hereafter with her Mother Gloria, who requested a delivery of pie and ice cream, and her father Alfred who insisted on a six pack of beer. Budweiser. Not the Lite crap, the Red can. She is survived by her two brothers George and Mick, her two sisters' in law Debbie and Isela, and her two nephews Kyle and Logan. Mick was her favorite and everybody knows it. She is also survived by hundreds of classmates from Hoover Jr. High and Lakewood High School class of 1973. In her senior year at Lakewood she was the schools' Lancer Mascot where she amazed all with her handclapping dexterity. Her only complaint was that the gloves made her hands chafe. Fortunately her friend Lisanne had a lifetime supply of Jafra products. By the way, Lisanne is still looking for distributors. Kathy's love life blossomed and then quickly disintegrated after dating Ross. That's when she decided to move to Northern California. Again her luck with men was consistently bad. First Steve, who cheated on her with a hitch hiker, then Wayne who couldn't commit, to anything. She moved back to Long Beach disgruntled yet optimistic. She began working for Dr. Szper and Dr. Pak. She really respected Dr. Szper and like everybody else had to tolerate Dr. Pak until he called her a bitch to her face. Rather than have him arrested for old world misogyny, she quit. She eventually went back to working at Memorial Hospital where again she is survived by hundreds of friends and co-workers. Who could forget her booming laugh and vocal apparatus that even the fat lady from the Opera would envy. Her cheering of "Go Logan" could stop traffic on Carson Street. Her Appearance on any soccer field would force the referee to stop play and issue her the Yellow card. OSHA even red tagged her. The Civil Defense Department kept her phone number on speed dial in case of an air raid. Yet she was kind and giving and had a huge heart for all of her friends. There were many. She won't soon be forgotten and never replaced. She left us too soon. She was Jolly Green, Kitten, and Woody. In her Honor please add a photo to this Tribute, then eat a piece of candy. A future memorial will be planned and it will be Kick Ass.





