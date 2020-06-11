Katie (Mary) Hepperle-Yakopec 2/28/1950 - 5/27/2020 Born on a farm in MN, Katie's parents moved to Lakewood in 1952. She attended St. Pancratius School, Pius X High School and Golden West College. She excelled in sports and was named Prom Queen. Katie married the love of her life and moved to Texas, where she raised her two boys. She was brave and stoic as she battled cancer and never lost her sense of humor. Survived by sisters Marcia Hedberg and Annette Gamble, and brother Mart Hepperle and their families. Also, sons Jason and James HIll and their families. She enjoyed spending time with her four grandchildren: Karter, Jaxon, Maddox and Nixon Hill. Katie will be greatly missed by those who knew her. Family memorial gathering in Texas TBA. Marcia Hepperle Hedberg





