Kaye Michael "Mike" Demuth Kaye Michael "Mike" Demuth passed away July 17, 2019, one day shy of his 83rd birthday. He was born to Harold and Phyllis Demuth in Columbus, Nebraska on July 18, 1936, the oldest of three children. He moved to Long Beach, CA with his parents when he was five years old. He graduated from St. Anthony High School in 1954 and Compton College in 1956. He served in the Air Force Reserves as a Staff Sergeant from 1954 to 1964. On November 22, 1958, Mike married the girl of his dreams Patricia "Patti" Gill. During the 1960's, they welcomed into the world four daughters and lived a happily married life for 60 years! Mike spent his career in the manufacturing and oil industry for 45 years as well as working on the Alaska Pipeline. He enjoyed working on cars especially his favorite red '54 Chevy pickup truck. He was a problem solver and utilized his engineering background to take on difficult and unwanted projects at work and around the house. Mike also loved working on puzzles, reading books on WWII and traveling the world with his wife and family. He was a member of St. Barnabas Catholic Church where he led the Cornerstone Crew and volunteered with his wife Patti for several years at Food Finders. Mike was well loved by his family and friends. We will miss him dearly, his sense of humor and his constant smile. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone. He leaves behind his lovely wife Patti; daughters, Catherine (Ernie) Pepe, Diane Demuth, Denise (Sinan) Otair, Deborah (David) Lalonde; ten grandchildren, Rachel, Tricia, Michael, Nic, Jason, Matt, Daniel, Sarah, Jack, Cate; and his two sisters, Michelle (Merle) Kary, Mary (Eddie) Gasca and lastly, Rosie the dog. We love you dad so much and we'll miss seeing you wear your bucket hat with your "to-do list" in hand! A memorial mass will be held on July 26, 2019 at 3 pm at St. Barnabas Church, 3955 Orange Ave., Long Beach. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Barnabas Church or School and/or Food Finders, Inc. at www.foodfinders.org. Luyben Dilday Mortuary (562) 425-6401 www.luybendilday.com Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram from July 23 to July 25, 2019