August 3, 1936 - August 5, 2020 Kenneth Robert Lennon, aged 84, passed away on August 5, 2020. He grew up in Bellflower, California and worked for Southern California Edison for more than 30 years. Bob loved his children and his grandkids. He taught them many skills like playing poker and bidding on showcases on The Price is Right. He was so proud of all of their achievements and loved to hear about their travels all around the world. Bob will be remembered for his sense of humor, love of car chases, his endless supply of post-its, and his frugalness with money....unless you needed a Cutco knife, a Dyson vacuum, air cooker, or a TiVo box. He was preceded in death by his wife Darlene. He is survived by his sister, Ann, his children, Kenneth Randy Lennon (Erin), Wendie Kay Wall (Chris), Keith Robert Lennon (Melissa) and his six grandchildren Kyle, Kelsey, Kelly, Kenny, Taryn, and Regan. He will be greatly missed.


Published in Press-Telegram on Sep. 5, 2020.
