March 17, 1958 - September 13, 2019 Kevin Joseph Jondle passed away on September 13, 2019, at the age of 61. Kevin was born March 17, 1958 to Gary and Mary Lou Jondle in Long Beach, California. He was the third of 8 siblings (Kelly, Kirk, Karla, Kari, Kyle, Kris, Kraig). He graduated from St. John Bosco High School where he played football, wrestling and baseball. After high school he was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles as a pitcher. Kevin married Michele Vicencia in 1978 and had two children, Kristin and Brian. Kevin was an avid fan of the San Francisco Giants baseball team and the San Francisco 49ers football team. He was a fanatic for anything NASCAR. For many years Kevin parked his motorhome on the infield of the Fontana Speedway for all races! In the latter years, Kevin and Michele loved taking their grandkids (Jack (17), Joshua (14), Jamison (4) & Aubrey (2)) to various sporting and NASCAR events as well as amusement parks and camping vacations. He was happiest with the grandkids fishing in Big Bear or riding quads in Arizona. Services will be held on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower. Mass will be at 11am with a reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations in Kevin's name to ICAN, the Inter-Agency Council on Child Abuse and Neglect, 4024 N. Durfee Ave, El Monte CA 91732 or at http://www.ican4kids.org
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Sept. 24, 2019