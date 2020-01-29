|
|
January 29, 1939 - January 27, 2020 Kitten Pinsley, born in San Francisco, California on January 29th, 1939. After a year-long battle with cancer, Kitten passed away January 27th, 2020 at the PIH palliative care facility in Whittier, California near her home in Long Beach. She is survived by her life partner and spouse of 34 years, Nancy Baggott; sister-in-law, Karen Baggott; sister-in-law, Kristen Baggott (Michael O'Brien), many dear old and new friends and their dogs, Bonnie and Clyde. Retired in 2000, Kitten was a part of the service community at the San Francisco/Oakland/Bay Area/San Mateo DMV for over 30 years. Over their years together, Nancy and Kitten resided in Northern California; Orlando, Florida; Warrenton, Virginia and most recently Long Beach, California, where Kitten had spent her youth. Traveling, and entertaining friends and family were a large part of their lives. Simply said, whatever Kitten touched was made more beautiful. Whether decorating a home or having friends over for dinner, she was always gracious, loving and thoughtful. Their home was never without rescue dogs, sometimes as many as five. She enjoyed finding both silly and practical gifts for friends and family. Kitten's caring and generous spirit was a gift to so many. We are thankful for our time with her on earth. Life is about choices and relationships. A celebration of her life will take place at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or to spcaLA P.D. Pitchford Companion Animal Village City of Long Beach.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Jan. 29, 2020