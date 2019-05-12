|
|
Lansford Berwyn Ryan, Sr. Lanny passed away quietly into the arms of his Lord on March 27, 2019. He was born August 24, 1941 to James Forrest and Lillian (Schliebe) Ryan in Columbia, South Dakota. His family moved to Long Beach, CA in 1951. He graduated from Long Beach Polytechnic High School and Cal State Long Beach, where he majored in industrial technology. Lanny volunteered for the YMCA and mentored many people at his church. Lanny spoke fluent Spanish and was a volunteer translator for medical missions to San Quintin, Mexico. He was a FAA certified glider pilot, flying as often as he could and he owned his own landscaping business for many years. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Ryan and his first wife, Linda Ryan; son, Lansford (Lance) Jr. (Lorna), (Vergie); daughter, Linda Donaldson (Dennis); son in law, Christopher Polito (Ulva); step daughters, Rhonda Dalmatoff and Teresa Sutton; 18 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; two brothers: Larry (Sandy) Ryan and Randy (Peggy) Ryan, one uncle and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Cara Ryan Polito. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11:00am. Reception following the service. Grace Lutheran Church, 6931 Edinger Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA 92647.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on May 12, 2019