Larry Baldwin, 86, passed away at Los Alamitos Medical Center on July 10, 2020. Larry was the son of Belle & CJ Baldwin, Texas, husband of 65 years to Sally, father to Mark (Alice) & David and grandfather to Sarah, Michael and Matthew. Larry graduated from Wilson High School and served in the Army stationed in Germany. He was a highly respected craftsman in woodworking and cabinetry. Friends said his friendship helped them to become better persons. Interment at Forest Lawn.


Published in Press-Telegram on Jul. 29, 2020.
