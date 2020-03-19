|
Born September 17, 1948 Long Beach, CA; Wilson High School Class of 1966; Long Beach State Graduate in Microbiology; United States Air Force Veteran; Lab Technician and Scientist at St. Mary's Hospital for 30 years. Larry Barker was extremely kind, generous, funny, and intelligent. A devoted son, brother, and uncle, he would and did do anything for his family, and was a loyal friend to many. A member of the Sierra Club, Larry was passionate about nature and traveling, often adventuring on cruises with his beloved mother, VerDel. He regularly devoured good books and good movies and enjoyed following our local sports teams (especially the Dodgers). His sweet and gentle soul is survived by his mother, sisters, nieces, and nephews, all of whom are grateful for the years we have enjoyed with this wonderful man.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Mar. 19, 2020