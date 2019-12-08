|
Laura Ellen McDaniel Walker Laura Ellen McDaniel Walker passed away September 21, 2019. The Daughter of Douglas McDaniel and Melissa Herring McDaniel, Laura Ellen was born September 5, 1924 and raised on a farm near Kinston, North Carolina. She always considered the farm to be her home. She graduated from Meridith College in 1944 with degrees in Fine Art and English. Laura Ellen met her husband Charles Z. Walker, of Long Beach, California during the years of World War II while he was stationed at Cherry Point, North Carolina. At the end of the war, they married and moved to Palo Alto, California where her husband completed studies for a law degree at Stanford University. While there, they began their family and after Charles' graduation and the arrival of their second child, they moved back to Long Beach and made their permanent home there. While raising three children, Laura Ellen continued to enjoy her art studies, painting numerous canvases for her own enjoyment. After the children were grown, Charles and Laura Ellen also traveled multiple times to Europe for riverboat tours and even to Easter Island. She was a kind and generous hostess at many family events and holidays. She enjoyed the membership of her P.E.O. chapter. Throughout her life, she took many long vacations to her family farm and continued to maintain it after her mothers passing. She considered herself fortunate to remain in her own Long Beach home for her long life and even up to her last day, she prepared her own meals. Laura Ellen celebrated her 95th birthday with all her immediate West coast family present, and was happy with all the attention. She passed suddenly a few weeks later. She is survived by her three children, Susan Walker, Melissa Walker Breister (Bob), and Douglas Walker (Lori), four grandchildren, Anne Breister Maloney, Kimberly Breister Rudd (Derek), Lisa Walker and Scott Walker, and two great-grandchildren. Private services were held at Sunnyside Cemetery in Long Beach and at Maxwood Farm, Falling Creek, North Carolina in the month of October 2019.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Dec. 8, 2019