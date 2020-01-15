Home

More Obituaries for Lawrence Edward Ellis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence (Larry) Edward Ellis

Lawrence (Larry) Edward Ellis Obituary
Lawrence (Larry) Edward Ellis Larry Ellis passed away January 7, 2020, at the age of 96. He was born in Staten Island, New York on August 14, 1923 to Everett and Elizabeth Ellis. Larry was a proud Navy veteran and served for four years during WWII. After the war, Larry relocated to California where he then met and married Roma Harvey in 1946. They were married for 61 years until her passing in 2007. Larry is survived by his son, Mike and daughter-in-law, Linda; his daughter, Nancy; grandchildren Kari, Mackenzie, Kory and his wife Jen, and great-grandson, Kolin. Larry loved the Dodgers, playing bingo every week and gambling in Las Vegas. He was a kind man and an amazing storyteller. Larry was loved and will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Jan. 15, 2020
