August 7, 1938 - March 20, 2020 MR. LIKEY Everyone who ever met Larry liked him, that's how he earned the nickname "Mr. Likey". Few people, though, knew the breadth of the brilliance and accomplishments of this humble gentleman, who loved to walk slowly each day to the Seal Beach Pier, visiting with neighbors along the way and contemplating solutions to complex math problems. He was born in Long Beach, California, where he spent hours honing his skills in boating, radio communication and all things mathematical and mechanical. After graduation from Wilson High School in 1956, he earned graduate degrees in math and electrical engineering from Cal Tech and CSUS San Diego, and a PhD in math from the University of Idaho. He worked as an electrical engineer and mathematician for several entities including Hughes Aircraft, Interstate Electronics, and the U.S. Navy Electronics Laboratory. He was a consultant for Magellan Systems where he was on the team that developed the first hand-held consumer grade GPS device. He co-authored a college text on GPS Navigation and held numerous patents. His favorite job was being a math professor at CSUS Fullerton, where he worked for 21 years, retiring in 2001. He then continued working as a consultant to private industry and as an expert witness in the field of patent litigation. Shortly before his death, he had been pursuing an astronomy project with a close friend involving a system of telescopic star tracking. Larry had an amazing memory for details and a wonderful sense of humor, which made him an excellent story teller. He was persistent, once repairing an old Timex watch, which he still wore, using part of a spring from a ballpoint pen. He had been a pilot, the navigator (before GPS) on a catamaran with his brother, Beau, through the Panama Canal, and a masterful classical guitarist. He lived a simple life, alone, but he loved being with his family for special occasions, driving to Idaho and Northern California often. He also travelled to Japan, China, South America, Antartica and Africa. Larry is predeceased by his parents, Christine and Monroe Weill; brother, Beau Weill; son, David and ex-wife, Joan. He is survived by his brothers Doug (Marcia) and Steve (Mariam), six nephews, five great nieces and three great nephews. He was healthy most of his 81 years, succumbing to death from natural causes after a short illness. He will be greatly missed by friends he held dear and family who adored him. He will be interred next to David and Joan at Alpine Cemetery. A celebration of his life will be planned at a future date. Rest in Peace, dear Mr. Likey. You were so loved and admired. Any memorial contributions can be made to the Lawrence Weill Applied Mathematics Scholarship at California State University, Fullerton (see below) or any . Donations by check: Cal State Fullerton Philanthropic Foundation Attn: Weill Scholarship 2600 Nutwood Ave., Ste 850 Fullerton, CA 92831 (please include Weill Scholarship in the Memo line) Donations can also be made online: Please visit: https://giving.fullerton.edu/giving.aspx?szAccount_no=70340 Under ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, check the box "gift in memory of someone" Add Lawrence Weill to the text box and continue to process your gift
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Mar. 29, 2020