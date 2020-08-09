April 27, 1937 - July 29, 2020 Dr. Mike Garrison made his final journey on July 29, 2020 at home, surrounded by his loving family and koi pond just as he always envisioned. Born on April 27, 1937 to Dr. William Patton and Lucille (Wuamett) Garrison, Mike resided in Long Beach, California his entire abundant and active life, leaving only to attend Stanford University on a water polo scholarship and the University of Maryland School of Medicine. He dedicated his life to caring for his community: spending his younger years as a respected member of the Long Beach Lifeguards later inducted into the Lifeguard Hall of Fame, serving on various boards of hospitals and charitable organizations, championing small businesses in Belmont Shore, and practicing medicine in Long Beach for 45 years. A pioneer of modern cataract surgery and glaucoma treatment, Mike was a founding member of S.E.E. International and made numerous missions to Mexico, China, and Korea in the early 1980's to donate his talent, expertise, and cutting edge equipment operating on the blind, developing cost-effective intraocular lenses that would be accessible to the masses, and training local medical professionals to enable them to perform and spread knowledge of innovative procedures restoring vision and hope to countless people in developing countries. He was an enthusiastic educator, whether lecturing throughout the world; teaching his kids to surf, fish, sail, and make homemade pyrotechnics; or serving as Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology and other positions at the Jules Stein Eye Institute, UCLA for 36 years. Never done learning, he was also a voracious reader and scholar of history, war, theology, and Asian Art a strong supporter of the church and the Pacific Asia Art Museum. Growing up during the depression resulted in a lifetime of frugality, questionable stockpiling, and approaching life with self-possessed determination and audacity. This manifested in a mischievous childlike temperament and countless pranks, sometimes involving M80's and the custom forged miniature cannon that he delighted in firing over Alamitos Bay. He served his country as a Major in the US Army Reserve, though his most fabled military campaign involved vigorously shouting, "Follow me!" and leading his company of soldiers running headfirst off of an unmarked cliff, ending up at the bottom of a dogpile as their commanding officer. A prolific "collector" of print media, Mike had subscriptions to no less than 6 daily newspapers and 12 magazines at any given time. He spent his later years traveling the world with his beloved wife, but few places made him happier than the familiar shores of Waikiki and abundance of Costco. He was a connoisseur of fine cuisine and wine, but loved nothing more than a good meal with family and friends, time in his garden, and a good book. Mike is survived by his wife, four children, grandchildren, and bare-eyed cockatoo, Calypso. Gifts in honor of Dr. Mike's memory can be made to SEE International via the donation page of their website at give.seeintl.org
or by calling 805-730-0649.