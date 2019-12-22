|
12/20/1923 - 11/05/2019 Leland Richard Wakefield (Lee) passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, in Hemet, California. He was born on Thursday, December 20, 1923 in Fresno, California, to his parents, Monty and Ethel Wakefield. Leland proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1942-1946. After honorably discharging from the Navy, he earned his Bachelor degree and became a logistics engineer for the Aerospace industry for 35 years. He married Muriel, and had John, Ginger, and Suzi. He later married Wanda who brought Chris, Judy and Kathy to the family. Lee and Wanda were married for over 50 years. They travelled extensively throughout the U.S. and Canada, and they also loved to dance. He was also an expert handyman, even helping to build the Family home in Yorba Linda. Lee loved his family and friends more than anything. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Leland was preceded in death by his parents, Monty and Ethel Wakefield, and his wife, Wanda M. Wakefield. He is survived by his daughters, Ginger Wakefield, Suzi (Bob) Cahill, Chris Bressman, Kathy McCarney, and Judy Bressman (John Grainger), his son, John (Barbara) Wakefield, and grandchildren, Aisling Wakefield, Desmond Cahill, and Jeremy McCarney. A visitation and funeral service was held Monday, November 25, 2019 at Miller-Jones Hemet Mortuary in Hemet, California, followed by a Military memorial service held at Riverside National Cemetery.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Dec. 22, 2019