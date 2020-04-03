Home

Age 83, of Seal Beach, CA, passed away, Monday, March 16, 2020, at home. Born, January 6, 1937 in Lubbock, TX. Son, of late, Raymond R and Opal F Jameson. Brother, of late, Faye McNeley. He graduated from Wilson High School June 1955 and married his high school sweetheart, of 58 years, the late Marilyn Ann Jameson. Forty years in the steel fabricating business; he enjoyed golf, deep sea fishing and travelling. A loving and dedicated husband, father and grandfather, he is survived by his daughters, Tammy (Steve), Jana; Son, Jeffrey (Nancy); 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Private services will be held, April 3rd @ 1pm in Buena Park, @ the home of his daughter, Tammy. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to, .
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Apr. 3, 2020
