July 5, 1928 - December 31, 2019 Leo Andrew Gallagher, 91, of Long Beach, CA, passed away peacefully surrounded by family. Leo was born to James and Blanche (Paulsen) Gallagher in Onaka, SD and moved to Long Beach in 1941. He is a graduate of Poly HS, LBCC, and UC Berkeley. He served in the US Navy before joining the Long Beach Fire Dept. He retired in January 1983 after achieving the rank of Deputy Fire Chief. Leo was married to the love of his life, Eileen, for 61 years before her passing in 2016. He is survived by his daughters, Cheryl Gallagher and Jeanne Kuhn, son-in-law Thomas Brent Kuhn, son David Gallagher, grandchildren Christopher, Matthew, Kimberly, Bethany, Anna and Marissa, and great-grandchild Samantha. Leo was a man who lived by his faith and taught his children to always do their best in everything they do. He was a long-time member of the Exchange Club of Long Beach. He enjoyed travel, going to concerts, golfing, bowling, fishing and spending time with his family. He had a very positive attitude with a kind word and smile for everyone he saw. There will be a rosary and Mass on Saturday, January 25th at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Refuge Church, followed with interment at All Souls Cemetery. Everyone is welcome to a reception at the house following the interment. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Father Al's Outreach Inc. or the Exchange Club of Long Beach.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Jan. 18, 2020