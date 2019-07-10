|
May 9, 1932 - June 21, 2019 Leo Hayes Donahue was born in Alhambra, CA on "a beautiful, sunny day" as he told it, and died just after midnight on the first day of summer surrounded by family. Whether building rockets, doll cradles, wooden furniture or publication covers, a family or a friendship, Leo was truly a Master Builder to the very end. A verocious reader, Leo dove into reading everything from Principles of Rocketry and mathematical theory to murder mysteries, biographies or Calvin and Hobbes comics. His love of story extended to all his interactions, as he had a story and a "cheeky" joke for anyone he met, about anything under the sun. Leo lived a life that was drenched in experience, and those experiences served him well as he taught others through all that he learned and loved. He will be deeply missed by his friends and family. He is survived by two daughters, Nora Dines and Kathleen Donahue-Randall; son, Patrick Donahue, son-in-law, Brian Dines, daugther-in-law, Mary Donahue and Kathy Klauer-Donahue, and nine grandchildren.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on July 10, 2019