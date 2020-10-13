1/
Leona L. Gray
04/14/1931 - 10/06/2020 Leona L. Gray, loving Mother, Grandmother and Aunt, passed away on October 6, 2020. Leona was a long time resident of Bellflower, California. She was born in Boise, Idaho to Chester and Iva Wardle. She was one of ten children, Joe, Lillie, Chet, Don, Ann, Philllis, Ernest, Wesley and Bobby Lee. All of them are now deceased. Leona was married for 45 years to Leslie Gray, who died in September 1992. She is survived by her daughters, Cara Yates and Sheri Hall (Bart); grandchildren, Lisa (Daniel), Nicholas and Andrew; and five great-grandchildren, Quincy, Brandon, Katherine, Zane and Nathan. Other children loved and raised by Les and Lee were Steve Howard and Rhonda Guinn. She was a wonderful gardener and enjoyed working in her yard. Christmas was her favorite time of year and it won't be the same without her. We take comfort in knowing she is at home with our Lord and with Les and all her family. She will be greatly misssed but her memory will remain in our hearts forever. Services will be held in Boise.


Published in Press-Telegram on Oct. 13, 2020.
