Lily Y. Bryant, age 87, passed away on June 18, 2019 in San Diego, California. A funeral service will be held in San Diego on Friday, July 12, 2019, 10:30am, at El Camino Memorial Park Chapel, with interment immediately to follow. An online Obituary with Funeral Service specifics may be found via El Camino Memorial Park's website. The family kindly requests casual attire.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on July 1, 2019