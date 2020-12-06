Linda Kathleen Jennings left this world on November 20, 2020. Born July on 25, 1942 in Long Beach, CA, Linda enjoyed going to the beach, roller-skating, singing, and spending time with her siblings. Linda met her soulmate, Austin Jennings, in 1961. They wed in 62'. They had two children, Greg and Lizanne. No matter how loud Greg played his instruments, Linda always said "That sounds good." Lizanne excelled in sports, and they never missed a game. Linda was a housewife and stay at home mom who adored her children and loved to decorate, cook, and sew. Linda would get all dolled up just before Austin came home from work. Austin passed in 1995 after a long battle with cancer. After his passing, Linda spent extra time with her family in California, her daughter, and her two grandsons, who she adored. Linda married Otto Kopf in 2002. Linda and her son-in-law, Dennis, were diagnosed with COVID-19 around the same time and likely contracted it from someone who believed that wearing a mask was a personal choice. Her daughter, an ICU Nurse, gave them both the highest level of care she could at home. Sadly, Lizanne was unable to keep them home and was forced to call 911 for each of them. Even the hospitals, with all of their knowledge, were helpless to treat the two COVID-19 cases and the family grieves both beautiful souls. COVID-19 may appear on Linda's death certificate, but she went out on her terms and at peace, thanks to her courageous daughter. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, John and Erna Gallagher, granddaughter, Desiree' Michelle; husband, Austin; brothers, Jim and Patrick; sister, Irene; second husband, Otto and most recently, her Son-in-Law, Dennis Davis. Linda is survived by her daughter, Lizanne Jennings; grandsons, Nathaniel Eastham and Brayden Jennings (Kylie); and great granddaughter, Olive Eastham, all of Oklahoma; son, Greg Jennings and grandchildren, River and Lily of Georgia; sisters, Delia Coleman of Sligo, Ireland, Mary Hauk (Gene) and Peggy Rodgers; sister-in-law, Nancy Gallagher, all of California; brother, Mike Gallagher of Oregon, and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.





