Linda Lee Howard Obituary
8/27/1945 - 8/26/2019 Born Linda Theresa Lee, Linda was the first child of L.J. and Doralene Lee and spent her life in Long Beach, CA. She graduated from Millikan HS in 1963 and worked at LBSEFCU and Borax. Linda loved vacationing with her family at Lundy Lake in California and cherished being with her family and friends. Linda is survived by her best friend and husband of 31 years, Rich Howard; her children: Tina Mandryk, David Galaz, Daniel Galaz and Scott Howard; her brothers: Steve Lee, Robert Pritchett and Ricardo Azevedo. She leaves behind 11 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and 5 nieces and nephews. She had just been awarded her 33 Year Sobriety Medallion from AA and was extremely proud of this accomplishment. Linda Howard passed away in her home in Long Beach, which has been in the family for almost 60 years. The family will hold a Celebration of Life for family and close friends in the near future.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Sept. 4, 2019
