2/14/1959 - 10/25/2019 Lisa Charleston, 60, of Long Beach passed away from glioblastoma. Child of Allan Lee and Loretta Lee Sanchez, sister to Larry and Robert Lee, both deceased. She is survived by her two children, Daniel and Jack Charleston and two step-children, Scott Charleston and Korbi Duncan. Lisa was born in Encino and resided in Long Beach for 34 years. She attended the University of Las Vegas and started working in the box office of the Tropicana Resort and Casino, under her father, Allen and older brother, Larry Lee, the Producer/Director of Entertainment. Lisa married Alvin Charleston and she moved to Long Beach, CA. Lisa began working in Floral Shops making custom arrangements. She was a very creative florist and was often asked to return part-time during busy holiday seasons after she had children. In 1998, her husband passed away and she became president of AJC Sandblasting, Inc., a premier Industrial Coatings company in Wilmington, CA. Lisa was a great wife, mother, aunt, boss and friend. A Celebration of Life will be held at Bay Shore Church Long Beach, CA on November 23, 2019 at 4PM. McKenzie Mortuary Services Long Beach, CA
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Nov. 21, 2019