Liza Maria Schuman
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Liza's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Tuesday, April 14, 2020, Liza Maria Schuman, loving wife and mother, passed away after a long battle with cancer, at the age of 55. Liza was born in Van Nuys, CA on March 22, 1965 to Bert and Connie (Puleo) Schuman. She attended Lowell Elementary and Wilson High School in Long Beach and received her BS degree in Business/Marketing, with a minor in International Business from CSULB in 1987. Upon graduation from college, Liza headed to Hawaii to visit longtime childhood friend, Joann Evans. She left with a backpack and $200 for what was supposed to be a two-week visit with Jo. Liza quickly fell in love with Kauai's Poipu Beach area and extended her stay. She landed a job at Brennecke's Beach Broiler as a waitress to make ends meet. Liza would then use Poipu as her base of operations for the next two years, living and travelling to Australia and Bali. Upon returning to the US, Liza followed in her father's footsteps, and for the next twenty-plus years worked as both a manufacturer's rep in the US for Redwoods Boot Company, which she owned and operated, as well as a Footwear Sales Representative for such companies as Footwear Specialties International, BOGS Footwear, and Merrell Work, Tactical and PRO. On June 10, 2000, she married Michael J. Aber. They raised twin children, Bailey and Jake. Liza had a passion for endurance sports, travel and the outdoors. She has run numerous marathons, twice completed the 545-mile AIDS/LifeCycle bicycle ride and was always ready to pack the van to go camping with the family. She was always smiling; known for her infectious laugh, positive attitude, and her kind and compassionate spirit. Liza was preceded in death by her father, Bert, and her sister, Cari. She is survived by her husband, Mike; her two children, Bailey and Jake; her mother, Connie; brothers, Bert and John and several aunts, uncles, cousins and in-laws. A Celebration of Life will be held in Southern California. Location and date to be determined. Donations may be made in her name to City of Hope, Duarte, CA at https://donate.cityofhope.org/Main/CardsForHope.aspx?pk_vid=fb2df6a726e6c74a158887940440a134 Or by planting a tree in her honor at https://shop.arborday.org/give-a-tree.aspx


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press-Telegram on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Southern California
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 10, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Marci Klein
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved