On Tuesday, April 14, 2020, Liza Maria Schuman, loving wife and mother, passed away after a long battle with cancer, at the age of 55. Liza was born in Van Nuys, CA on March 22, 1965 to Bert and Connie (Puleo) Schuman. She attended Lowell Elementary and Wilson High School in Long Beach and received her BS degree in Business/Marketing, with a minor in International Business from CSULB in 1987. Upon graduation from college, Liza headed to Hawaii to visit longtime childhood friend, Joann Evans. She left with a backpack and $200 for what was supposed to be a two-week visit with Jo. Liza quickly fell in love with Kauai's Poipu Beach area and extended her stay. She landed a job at Brennecke's Beach Broiler as a waitress to make ends meet. Liza would then use Poipu as her base of operations for the next two years, living and travelling to Australia and Bali. Upon returning to the US, Liza followed in her father's footsteps, and for the next twenty-plus years worked as both a manufacturer's rep in the US for Redwoods Boot Company, which she owned and operated, as well as a Footwear Sales Representative for such companies as Footwear Specialties International, BOGS Footwear, and Merrell Work, Tactical and PRO. On June 10, 2000, she married Michael J. Aber. They raised twin children, Bailey and Jake. Liza had a passion for endurance sports, travel and the outdoors. She has run numerous marathons, twice completed the 545-mile AIDS/LifeCycle bicycle ride and was always ready to pack the van to go camping with the family. She was always smiling; known for her infectious laugh, positive attitude, and her kind and compassionate spirit. Liza was preceded in death by her father, Bert, and her sister, Cari. She is survived by her husband, Mike; her two children, Bailey and Jake; her mother, Connie; brothers, Bert and John and several aunts, uncles, cousins and in-laws. A Celebration of Life will be held in Southern California. Location and date to be determined. Donations may be made in her name to City of Hope, Duarte, CA at https://donate.cityofhope.org/Main/CardsForHope.aspx?pk_vid=fb2df6a726e6c74a158887940440a134 Or by planting a tree in her honor at https://shop.arborday.org/give-a-tree.aspx
Published in Press-Telegram on May 10, 2020.