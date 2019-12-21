|
Lizzie Madsen was born in Denmark on January 11, 1932 and passed away on December 10, 2019. She came to the USA at age 19, in 1951, to join her fianc‚ and future husband for life, John Ove Madsen, until his passing on May 16, 2003. In 1961 they purchased their home in Long Beach, in which she stayed until her passing. She was a stay at home Mom raising her 2 boys and was an amazing involved mother. She was a Boy Scout Den Mother, a seamstress for many brides maids from the neighborhood and costumes for many of the boys and girls of her boys dancing school. Lizzie is survived by her sons, Dan (Patti) and Scott (Tina); granddaughters, Danielle, Amanda (Christopher Smith) and Annaliese; step granddaughter, Ashley (Joe Hurni), one great grandson, Willem Smith and her dog, Peppy, whom she would walk in her neighborhood, several times a day, everyday for many years. This is how she became known to so many good friends and neighbors, way too many to list here. Per Lizzie's wishes, there will be no services or celebrations. Her ashes will be interred in the Pacific Ocean on Saturday, January 7, 2020, between Belmont Shore and Catalina Island.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Dec. 21, 2019