1930 - August 4, 2020 Lois Anne Sweeney Ramsey Hamman passed from this life, into the Heavenly kingdom, at the age of 90, on August 4, 2020. Lois was born in Huntington, West Virginia, to Wilber and Mona Sweeney, the sixth, of seven, girls. She was raised in Lancaster, Ohio and attended Whittenberg College, where she met, and later married, William Ramsey at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in 1950. The newlyweds then moved to Long Beach, California, where their three daughters were born and raised. Lois was a devoted wife and mother and was active in the Lakewood Village Community Church choir and Bible study groups. She was also active in PTA at Mark Twain Elementary, Hoover Junior High, and Lakewood High Schools. Lois volunteered at Memorial Hospital Medical Center of Long Beach, and later became a secretary in the children's hospital there, where she met her second husband Clare Denning Hamman. Lois then became active at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, where she served as secretary and was also involved in the church choir. After Mr. Hamman's death, with her daughters grown and gone, Lois moved back to Lancaster, Ohio to be closer to her family. She became active in Lancaster's First United Methodist Church, joining their church's choir, and meeting her husband Richard Schleiffer. Lois is survived by two of her daughters, Carol (Clyde) Wright, and Joyce (Doug) Howard. Her third daughter, Lynda Ramsey, preceded Lois in death July 2018. Diana Kay Hess (daughter Lynda's best friend throughout life), Lois' "utter" daughter, also survives her. Lois' grandchildren, Michael (Kezban) McGeever, Cristine McGeever, Jared Howard, and Kristen (Josh) Fries survive her. Her surviving great-grandchildren are Elif, Kenan, and Sean McGeever, Anaya Jensen and Orion Fries. Lois' one surviving sister, Mary Lou Prohaska, followed her into Heaven on August 9, just five days after Lois' passing. The Sweeney sisters have all now reunited in Heaven. A memorial service will be held at a later date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store