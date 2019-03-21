Home

Mrs. Lorena Wilson 1932 - 2019 February 20, Lorena "Rena" Wilson left this world peacefully, with grandchildren around her. Born in 1932, the 7th of 7 children, she is survived by 2 daughters, 7 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. Rena had a full life enjoying gardening, sewing, crafting and supporting husband Howard's charitable "Willie the Clown" acts. She was a feisty, strong, opinionated and independent woman. Please sign the guest book at www.presstelegram.com/obits
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Mar. 21, 2019
