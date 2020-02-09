|
5/14/28 - 1/29/20 Lorna Katherine Menke, n‚e Mattson, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the age of 92. She grew up in Deer Creek Minnesota on a farm with her brothers William, Robert and sister Rowena. She was the valedictorian of Deer Creek High school. She attended the University of Minnesota and graduated with a degree in teaching. She first began her career in Elgin, Illinois, before moving to Long Beach California to teach elementary school. There, she met the love of her life, Donald Menke, at a single's church group, and together they had three children: John, Robert, and Richard. Throughout her life she had a love for learning, and eventually received her master's degree in education from Long Beach State University, specializing in reading and math. She would go on to teach for many years in the Long Beach school district as an accomplished educator, and when she retired, enjoyed many years of playing bridge with friends, traveling, and attending classes at LBSU, having never lost her love of education and always wanting to better herself. She also adored spending time with her grandchildren, and would travel far and wide to see and support them. She was preceded in death by her son, Richard, and husband, Donald, and is survived by her brother Robert, her children, John and Robert, as well as three daughters in law, Kathleen, Gaynor, and Kim. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren and one great grandchild. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother that will be missed beyond words.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Feb. 9, 2020