Louise Wishart Hennessy Allen
1924-2019
LOVING, POSITIVE, ENCOURAGING, SUPPORTIVE - these are the words that first come to mind when family and friends remember our dear mother, Louise Wishart Hennessy Allen, who passed away just after her 95th birthday following a brief illness.
Her lifelong spirit was especially tuned to encouraging others. Being open, friendly and a confidant, Louise brought love and recognition to family, friends, and others. Beginning to suffer hearing loss, she helped start a successful chapter of the national Hearing Loss Association of America in Lakewood-Long Beach. There, she organized an annual money raising Walk for Hearing around the local Long Beach Marina. She also wrote letters to businesses requesting donations to their non-profit group, which lead to a large aerospace company providing funding for a monthly meeting transcriber to video-post the words being spoken to the group.
Born in Buffalo, New York in 1924 to parents William and Earla Wishart, she was the youngest of her siblings, Virginia and William. During the depression, Louise and her family moved to Chicago where she attended Austin High School. There, she caught the eye of young 6-Day Bike Racer, Jack Hennessy who hailed from San Francisco. They married on October 5, 1940 and moved to Santa Monica. Jack worked at Douglas Aircraft Company. In WWII, Jack joined the Army Air Corps serving at duty stations around the nation, with Louise following him with their first child, John Jr. After the war, they moved into a trailer park in central Los Angeles where second child James W. was born, followed by a third child, Mary. During the Korean War, reservist Jack was activated by his 452nd Air Wing at Long Beach, so Louise and family moved into former Navy housing in west Long Beach. After Korea, the family bought a new house in east Long Beach where their 4th child, Jane L., was born.
In 1958, Louise began working at nearby Douglas as a file clerk on the DC-8 Production floor. Tragedy struck in 1966 after 26 years of marriage when Jack was killed in an airplane accident. Louise kept working at Douglas ultimately becoming the budget administrator of the commercial airplane marketing department. She retired in 1984.
In 1974, Louise remarried nearby neighbor and widower, Roy Allen, He had four children, Bob, Ron, Mark, and Chrissie After Roy and Louise retired, they loved to camp stateside and to travel abroad. Eventually, having a combined family of 8 children, 13 grand children, 17 great grand children, and 2 great, great grand children, they filled their later years with many family celebrations and get-togethers. Louise and Roy were married 41 years when Roy passed away in 2015.
Louise was preceded in death by husbands Jack Hennessy and Roy Allen, and her daughter Mary LaBarba. Present day survivors are sons John F., James W, and daughter Jane L.
A Celebration of Life will be at The Grand in Long Beach on Saturday, February 23. Her ashes will be interred at Forest Lawn Glendale at a later date. Please sign the guestbook at www.presstelegram.com/obits
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Feb. 17, 2019