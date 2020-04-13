|
|
November 11, 1936 - April 4, 2020 Manny was the eldest of nine children born to the late Manuel and Dolores Vieyra in Kern County, California on November 11, 1936. He passed away on April 4, 2020 in the comfort of his Long Beach home with his family by his side. On May 8, 1960, he was united in marriage with Esther, his wife of 51 years. At 18 years of age Manny moved to Norwalk, CA with his brother Gilbert and lived in the home of a beloved aunt and uncle. It was then that he began his long and loyal service to Douglas Aircraft; McDonnell-Douglas Aircraft and finally Boeing Aircraft Company until his retirement in 1999. After completing his commitment to the Army and serving 2 years stationed in Germany, Manny and Esther established their residence in Long Beach, CA and began raising their family with the birth of their son Greg in 1963 and daughter Monica in 1965. His pride, devotion and love for his family grew even more with the arrival of his granddaughter Justine in 1998 and finally the greatest joy during this last year of his life was happiness he found in the love he had for his great-grandson Danny. Manny had the true heart of a volunteer. His long time membership in the Knights of Columbus allowed him to fulfill his need to serve his community and the church. He is survived by his children, Greg (Bridgette) Vieyra and Monica Vieyra-Sandgren; granddaughter, Justine Lara Sandgren; great-grandson, Daniel John Sandgren, sisters, Margaret (William) Carlyon, Anna Rubin; brothers, Phillip (Magdalena) Vieyra and Randy (Beverly) Vieyra all of Bakersfield, CA; sister-in-law, Ann Vieyra of Victorville, CA and brother-in-law, Paul Lara of Bakersfield, CA; many nieces and nephews and countless other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by wife, Esther; his parents; brothers, Julian, Richard, Gilbert and sister, Isabel. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A Celebration of Life service is pending.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Apr. 13, 2020