|
|
3/21/1920 - 8/19/2019 Marcelline passed away peacefully on August 19, 2019 at the age of 99 at Bixby Towers, Long Beach CA. She was born to Frieda and Charles Kruger in Pierce, Nebraska and had two brothers, Ralph and Melvin (both deceased). Marcelline graduated from Pierce High School and Norfolk Business College in NE. She and Arnold Hundt (deceased 1992) met in Hoskins NE, were married in 1941 and soon after moved to Torrance CA. Their only son, Kevin was born in 1945; and they established their home in Long Beach. Marcelline is survived by her son, Kevin and daughter-in-law Louella in Long Beach; her grandson, Geoffrey in Texas; and nephews/cousins in Nebraska. We will remember the unconditional love and support she gave her family for those many years. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. John's Lutheran Church or Bathany Lutheran in Long Beach CA.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Aug. 25, 2019