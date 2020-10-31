Margaret Groenveld Hogsand On Sunday, October 18, 2020 Margaret Groenveld Hogsand, sister, wife, mom and grandmother (Gma) passed away at the age of 93. Margaret was born on July 10, 1927 in Leiden, the Netherlands, to Arie and Helena Groeneveld. She was the third of four children. In 1955, she and her brother, Leo, immigrated to California to join their sister, Helena Gras. She was able to get a job immediately at a bank. Margaret was a human calculator and used her skills with numbers to balance out every day to the penny. In 1958, she married Kristian Hogsand and they had two children, Linda and Arne. After Kris's passing in 1997, she took time to visit friends and family, work Sodoku puzzles (again those numbers!) and looked for someone to challenge her at Rummikub. Margaret had a sharp mind til the very end. She loved a good conversation and always told the best stories. She is survived by her children, Linda and Arne; her grandchildren, Kristian, Michelle, Nadine, Lesley and Allison; her brother, Leo; and numerous nieces and nephews. Graveside services with close family were held at Rose Hills on October 29, 2020. Hopefully at a later date we can all gather together to remember Margaret. She loved a good party!





